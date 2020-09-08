Graveside services for Linda Faye Lang of Cordele will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Penia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Linda Faye, 68, passed away Sunday. September 6, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Milton Lang and two sons, Larry Nipper and Lonnie Nipper. Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of the late Walter Bundrick and Marylin Hancock Bundrick. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith. She had in the past attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. Linda enjoyed working in her flowers and yards, especially her roses, and fishing. Her greatest joy though was her son, Ray. Linda is survived by her son, Ray Lang of Cordele; and a dear friend, Betty Gordon. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com