CORDELE —Jaclyn Denise Wood 41, of Cordele, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Services will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in the Chapel at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements.

Jaclyn was born in Americus, Ga. She attended Darton College and excelled in the classroom. She was an Honor Student, made Deans List, a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and was a Who’s Who among college students. She was working towards obtaining a Nursing Degree but was unable to finish due to an unexpected diagnosis of Leukemia. Jaclyn was one of the Baptist faith and she loved her family dearly; especially her pit bull, Willie Nelson.

She is survived by her parents: Jack and Melba Wood of Cordele, Ga., her brother: Jack “Bubba” Wood Jr. of Cordele, Ga., her sister Sabrina Wood Free of Hawkinsville, Ga., her nieces: Callie McCalvin and Taylor McCalvin of Hawkinsville, Ga., a great-nephew: Jax McCalvin of Hawkinsville Ga., and her grandmother Carolyn Wood of Cordele, Ga. Favorite aunt, Susan Welch of Americus; cousins, Lynsey and Dan Williams of Montezuma, Little Dan and James Williams, and Reggie Welch of Americus; and numerous favorite cousins.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.