Man in critcal condition after vehicle strikes tree

A 28-year-old Lee County man sustained serious injuries Sunday evening when he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 300 at Coney Road, crossed the median and hit a tree.

Jason Peeples was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital with serious injuries according to Georgia State Patrolman Ronald Donaldson.

“It was a single car crash,” Donaldson said. “It appeared that Mr. Peeples lost control of the car and crossed the median, hitting a tree.”

Peeples was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), failure to maintain a lane, failure to wear a seat belt, no tag and no insurance.