Press release from Steve Rentfrow, Crisp County Power Commission

The upstream watershed for Lake Blackshear received as much as 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Sally with some additional amounts still falling. The projected Crest for the Flint River at Montezuma has been increased to 23.1 feet (approx.. 55,000 cfs) for Monday morning.

Inflow projections should firm up today after rainfall has subsided.

The Lake is currently just under 2 feet below normal full pool and as a precautionary measure based on current projections our intent is to get it to at least 4 feet below normal pool by end of day today. Homeowners should take precautions to secure watercraft based on that level. Boaters should also be aware that flows in the area of the dam will be swift and increasing during the next week.

We will issue updates periodically as the situation progresses.