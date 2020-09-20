Reverend John Paul Dent, age 73 of Americus GA, passed away Friday September 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 graveside at Evergreen Cemetery in Cordele. Rev. James Burke, Rev. Thomas Derryberry and Rev. Marion Atkinson will officiate. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 20th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services. The following gentleman will be recognized as honorary pallbearers Briggs Arrington, Jim O’Neal, Samuel Cover and the men of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

John Paul Dent was born August 14, 1947 in Ideal, Georgia. He was the son of the late Mack Frederick Dent and the late Mamie Lucy Parks Dent. Mr. Dent graduated from Tennessee Temple University in 1979 with a degree in Theology. He Pastored Lighthouse Baptist Church in Americus for thirty-five years. Mr. Dent was a Godly man. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He instilled the importance of knowing Jesus Christ as your personal savior to his family and church congregation.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David Dent and Tonya of Americus. A daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Hall and Lee of Baconton, GA. One sister and brother-in-law Carolyn O’Neal and Jim of San Antonio, TX and a brother and sister-in-law, Fred Dent and Faye of Sylvester, GA. Three grandchildren Abigail Dent, Alli Dent and Madison Ebbers survive.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church P.O. Box 235 Americus, Ga. 31719 or to Still Water Boarding School 119001 Road 505 Union, MS 39365.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices. com.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.