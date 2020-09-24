One Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Crisp County Detention Center

CRISP COUNTY- September 24, 2020

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received notification overnight from Crisp Regional Hospital that one (1)

inmate housed in the Crisp County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The family of the

inmate has been informed.

After speaking with Crisp Regional Hospital staff and our local Department of Public Health, the decision was

made to suspend all visitation, recreation, and any other type of gathering of inmates. Families can still

communicate with their loved ones by phone or through our new remote visitation system.

“We understand these restrictions are not ideal, but we must do everything we can to keep the inmates and staff

of the Crisp County Detention Center safe. Throughout this pandemic, we have been very fortunate, as this is

the first inmate in the Detention Center to test positive. I ask that the community continues to be understanding

and patient during this time,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Crisp County Detention Center initiated protocols as soon as the pandemic started. The Detention Center

established sanitary requirements for frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer in the facility. All

new inmates are quarantined initially before being placed in the general population. Medical staff screen every

inmate upon entry. Vehicles used to transport prisoners are sanitized after each transport. All Detention Officers

are required to wear a mask, gloves and have their temperatures taken twice a day while on shift.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor all staff and inmates at the Crisp County Detention

Center. We will also follow enhanced protocols, along with guidance provided by the Department of Public

Health regarding the prevention of any further spread of the virus.