Lillian Dowdy of Seville passed away September 25, 2020 at Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehab of Cordele. No service will be held. Lillian, 93, was the widow of Adrian Anderson Dowdy. She was born in Fitzgerald, the daughter of the late Joesph and Ora Haralson Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Gibbs and James Gibbs. Prior to her retirement, she was the owner/operator of Dowdy Auto Parts and was a Missionary Baptist. She is survived by her children, a son, Adrian Dowdy of Gainesville and a daughter, Nancy Ann Chandler of Bowling Green, KY; a sister, Lina Perry of Lake Blackshear; four grandchildren, Chuck Chandler, Nan Baader, Audrey Thornton and Brian Dowdy; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.