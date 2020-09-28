Ronald Joe Waldrip, of Cordele, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, GA.

Joe was born March 10, 1955 to the late Harold and Hazel Brock Waldrip. He was known for his love of Dr. Pepper, chocolate ice cream, Dawn’s pound cake, Alabama football, and the Allman Brothers Band, and for the majority of his life, he was holding a guitar. He loved sharing his gift of music, and his extraordinary talent will be remembered by many – whether through memory or through the thousands of “Joe Waldrip” guitar picks strewn across Cordele.

Joe was quietly generous with no expectation of praise or recognition. He frequently gave to those in need, helped his employees, and supported countless school events and fundraisers.

He was an exceptionally loving daddy, a role he cherished, and he put his family and faith above all else. If you knew him, you know he had a perfect mix of his parents: stubborn like his Daddy but very loving like his Mama.

He is survived by his two daughters, Alston Lyle of Columbus and Jessica Cheever of Newnan, Dawn Waldrip, Taylor Hughes, his brother, Harold Waldrip, nieces and nephews, Dallas, Brittany, Dustin, and Tyler, and his aunt, Joanne Phillips, all of Cordele.

Per Joe’s wishes, only a private service with his immediate family is planned. In Joe’s memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Big House Foundation in Macon, GA. Rock on.