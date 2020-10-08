Everett Dudley Hammock, Jr. passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care in Ashburn. Born in Oglethorpe, he was the son of the late Everett Dudley Hammock, Sr. and Virginia Hobbs Hammock. He was also preceded in death by a brother John Wycliff Hammock, II. He was a security guard (RET) at Dooly State Prison System in Unadilla. Dudley served his country as a member of the National Guard for several years. He loved to watch sports and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Dudley is survived by his children, a son and his wife, Edward D. and Lindsay Hammock of Cordele and a daughter and her husband, Joy and Will Thomas of Durango, CO; a very special friend, Mary Collier of Cordele; two sisters and their husbands, Peggie and John Williams of Perry and Gail and James Alligood of Franklin, TN; the mother of his children, Gail Hammock of Warwick; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens in Oglethorpe. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited because of social distancing requirements. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com