Wanda Gilliam Sanders of Arabi passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Leylon Gilliam and Ora Porter Gilliam. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Gene Gilliam, Jackie Delorse Powell, Gertie Mae Powell, Billy Wayne Gilliam, Obie Gilliam and Joann Powell. Wanda, 69, worked as a caregiver and was a member of the Baptist Faith. She was not a member of any particular church but she loved her Lord and enjoyed loading up with her friends and visiting all churches. She enjoyed all the outdoors and loved working in her flowers and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed cooking and loved to share all her creations. Wanda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Lee Sanders, Jr. of Arabi; her three children and their spouses, Sherrie Anna and Jerome 'J.P.' Persall,, Ryan Lee and Patsy Gilliam and Lora Jane Rosewaren; a stepson and his wife, Michael and Callie Nelson; additional daughter, Regina Gilliam McCurdy; ten grandchildren, Ashley Persall Peavy and her husband Nicholas, Leylon Gilliam, Corey Bell, Anne-Maria 'Baylee' Poole, Jessica Ann 'Kelsey' Howard, Jerome 'Paxton' Persall, Garrett McCard, Karishma Patel Persall, Cody Blake Gilliam and Leslee McCard; three great-grandchildren, Anneslee Ny'Viera Tillman, Sebastion Keith Bell and Avangeline Grace Howard; a brother and his wife, Hershel and Valerie Gilliam; two sisters, Lenna Jane Mays and Judy Parker and her husband Patrick; and a close and dear family friend, Megan Anderson. A private family service will be held at a later date.