Fugitive still at large

Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers conducted a manhunt with dogs in a deeply wooded area of U.S. Hwy. 280 east of Cordele in search of a wanted fugitive, Levi Owens.

Owens fled from a traffic stop Wednesday night in Crisp County. He is wanted by the Wilcox County Sheriffs Office for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, burglary and obstruction of an officer. He is still at large.