Wanted subject arrested

On October 22, 2020, at approximately 11:30 P.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levi Owens, a 44-year-old white male from Pitts, Georgia, in the 200 block of Powers Road. Owens is wanted by Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

• Trafficking Methamphetamine

• Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• Burglary

• Obstruction of an Officer

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Cordele Police Department, Wilcox Sheriff Robert Rogers, Georgia State Patrol Post 30, Georgia State Patrol Aviation, and Georgia DNR Law Enforcement- Region 5 established a perimeter and deployed search efforts on October 21, 2020, at approximately 8:30 P.M. after seeing the subject in the 30 block of Aberdeen Circle.

On October 22, 2020 at approximately 12:30 P.M. Crisp County E-911 communications dispatched Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to the 100 block of Dockweiler Road after receiving a call that a male tried to enter a home. The caller identified the male as Levi Owens. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol Post 30, and Georgia DNR Law Enforcement- Region 5 established a perimeter and deployed search efforts. Search efforts continued into late afternoon and night. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received information on Owens’ location. Owens was taken into custody without incident. Owens was transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

“I am proud of the men and women who worked day and night in our search efforts. I am grateful for our partnerships with the surrounding counties’ law enforcement and state agencies. These agencies dedicated time and resources to assist in the apprehension of Levi Owens,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.