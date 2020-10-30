UPDATE: Two shot in Cordele

Staff Report

One man remains in critical condition as the result of a shooting on Tuesday, October 27.

Officers of the Cordele Police Department responded to the 200 block of South 12th Street after receiving calls reporting shooting.

During the initial on-scene investigation, officers discovered two males, Tyrese McCloud and Andaveious Walker, both victims of gunshot wounds. They were transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by Emergency Medical Services to be treated for their wounds.

Both males are 21 years old and Cordele residents.

Cordele Police Capt. Andrew Roufs said McLeod remains in the critical care unit in critical condition at Navicent Health in Macon while Walker has been released from the hospital.

“We are saddened by the unnecessary violence found in this incident,” Cordele Police Chief Lewis Green said, “We ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Cordele Police detectives or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). I want to thank Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in responding to this incident alongside my officers.”

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931.2439 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276.2921.