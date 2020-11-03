2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Crisp County voters cast their ballots for Cordele resident Don Cole, the Republican candidate over Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop in the U.S. House District 2 race. The unofficial count showed Cole with 4,045 votes to Bishop’s 2,234 but statewide, with 28 percent reporting, Bishop leads Cole 49,698 to 47,066.

Georgia’s second Congressional District is one of the largest districts by size, taking in most of the southwestern fourth of the state, including Baker, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, and Webster counties and portions of Bibb County and Muscogee County.

Carden H. Summers, the Republican candidate for the State Senate District 13 seat, won easily over his Democrat challenger, Mary Egler, 4,259 to 1,870, and in the House District 148 race, Republican Noel Williams, Jr. defeated Democrat Regina Awung 4,486 to 1,716.

“I am humbled and appreciate the support of everyone that supported me,” Summers said. “This was my fourth election this year. That has to be some sort of record. I also want to thank Mary egler for running such a clean campaign.”

Stephen J. “Steve” Ingram, the incumbent Republican candidate for Chief Magistrate easily defeated Democrat challenger Isaac Owens 4,234 to 2,011.

Benjamin Bruce Drennan defeated incumbent Elizabeth Maddox, 3,004 to 2,483, to take the Crisp County Board of Education at large position.

The voters of Wilcox County recorded a near record-breaking 70.69 percent turnout with 3,295 of 4,661 registered voters casting a ballot. The only contested local race on the ballot in Wilcox was for the office of Sheriff. After all the votes were counted Sheriff Robert Rodgers was re-elected for a second term. Rodgers, a Republican received 1,890 votes to Democrat challenger Bruce Carmichael’s 1350 votes. Carmichael congratulated Rodgers on the win, shook his hand and they embraced. Rodgers said he appreciated and would like to thank all who voted for him and those who voted for Carmichael. It was a clean election, Rodgers said and he will continue to be sheriff for all the citizens of Wilcox County.

In Dooly County, incumbent County Commission chair Terrell Hudson was defeated by Unadilla resident David Mixon 525 to 474 and Tim Robinson defeated John Sherrer III, for the county commission post 444 to 194.