Early Voting Results – Crisp County as of 8:31 p.m.
Unofficial and incomplete results Cordele
President of the United States
Donald Trump 4204
Joseph Biden 2098
Jo Jorgensen 56
US Senate
David A Perdue 4255
Jon Ossoff 1979
Shane Hazel 86
US Senate
Doug Collins 1934
Kelly Loeffler 1956
Raphael Warnock 1206
Public Service Commission, District 1
Jason Shaw 4115
Robert G Bryant 1848
Elizabeth Melton 152
Public Service Commission, District 4
Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr 4105
Daniel Blackman 1854
Nathan Wilson 121
US House, District 2
Don Cole 4045
Sanford Bishop 2234
Sate Senate, District 13
Carden H. Summers 4259
Mary Egler 1870
State House, District 148
Noel William, Jr. 4486
Regina Awung 1716
Chief Magistrate
Stephen j. “Steve” Ingram 4234
Isaac H. Owens 2011
Board of Education at Large
Benjamin Drennan 3636
Elizabeth Maddox 2600