November 4, 2020

Early Voting Results – Crisp County as of 8:31 p.m.

By Chris Lewis

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Unofficial and incomplete results Cordele

President of the United States

Donald Trump 4204

Joseph Biden 2098

Jo Jorgensen 56

US Senate

David A Perdue 4255

Jon Ossoff 1979

Shane Hazel 86

US Senate

Doug Collins 1934

Kelly Loeffler 1956

Raphael Warnock 1206

Public Service Commission, District 1

Jason Shaw 4115

Robert G Bryant 1848

Elizabeth Melton 152

Public Service Commission, District 4

Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr 4105

Daniel Blackman 1854

Nathan Wilson 121

US House, District 2

Don Cole 4045

Sanford Bishop 2234

Sate Senate, District 13

Carden H. Summers 4259

Mary Egler 1870

State House, District 148

Noel William, Jr. 4486

Regina Awung 1716

Chief Magistrate

Stephen j. “Steve” Ingram 4234

Isaac H. Owens 2011

Board of Education at Large

Benjamin Drennan 3636

Elizabeth Maddox 2600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Mary Katrina Lewis

Driver injured in accident

