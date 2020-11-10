James S. “Jimmy” Quattlebaum, 66, of Crisp County, GA, died November 4, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Warwick United Methodist Church. Rev. Paul Luthman and Rev. John Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Jimmy was born in Atlanta, GA on September 5, 1954 to the late James Wesley Quattlebaum and Barbara Quattlebaum. He grew up in Albany, played baseball and graduated from Daugherty High School in 1972. He was employed with Wallace Chevrolet, Aultman Cadillac, and retired from Prince Chevrolet of Albany. He also enjoyed working with his family at Big Man Pine Straw and The East Side Kuntry Club.

Jimmy was a member of Warwick United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, supporting the Georgia Bull Dawgs, the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Falcons. He most of all enjoyed golf and played at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allan Quattlebaum, a niece, Gina Quattlebaum, and his father-in-law, David Gambrell.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-nine years, Linda Gambrell Quattlebaum, Crisp County, GA, mother-in-law, Betty Gambrell, Arabi, GA, a special nephew, Wade Quattlebaum, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diana and Jerry Pickett all of Albany, GA, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Anita Gambrell, Arabi, GA, his fur babies, Jackson and Ziva, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Church social hall.

Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of James S. Quattlebaum to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, or to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707.