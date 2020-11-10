Laverne Kinard Webb, age 88, of 1610 Lambtown Road, Vienna, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late James Talmadge Brown and Faye Moon Brown. She was valedictorian of her class at East Crisp High School. After James Kinard returned from military service, they were married and had three daughters that Laverne cherished with her entire being. Laverne worked at Cordele Banking Company and Citizens Bank in Vienna for over 40 years. Customers would stand in line to have her wait on them. During this time, she also developed a real estate business that continued to support her in later life. Laverne will be remembered most by her loved ones for her willingness to give of herself and to love dearly. This was evident as she sat in diners, in homes and by the bedside of those that she loved dearly. In later life, she married Homer Webb. Laverne was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathie and Steve Byrd of Vienna, Jeannine and Tim Sewell of Vienna and LaFaye Hatcher of Vienna; her sister, Glenda Dyar of Anderson, SC; her brother, Glen Massey of Anderson, SC; her grandchildren, James Ledford, Jason Brooks, Justin Ledford, Timothy Sewell, Josh Hatcher, Jonathan Hatcher and Blake Hatcher; her great grandchildren, Kevin Sewell, Garrett Sewell, Anna Mae Hatcher, Lilly Hatcher, Cade Ledford and Pait Hatcher.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James “Buddy” Brown and her great grandchild, Taylor Brooks.

A private funeral service for immediate family and close friends will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, November 11 in Shiloh United Methodist Church. A public graveside service will be held at 11:45 AM Wednesday, November 11 in Vienna City Cemetery.

The family may be contacted at the Byrd residence, 2410 Forehand Road, Vienna.

The family would like to thank the staff of Reflections Hospice for their love and support over the past year and suggests memorial gifts be made to them at 202 4th Avenue East, Cordele, Georgia 31015.

