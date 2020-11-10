Winston Eugene Mixon, Sr. of Cordele passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, 13, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with a private committal service to follow. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. In keeping with Covid-19 regulations, masks or face covering should be worn and seating will be limited due to social distancing. Winston, 77, was born in Cordele to the late Ottis Lawson and Zula Akridge Mixon. He was the long time owner and operator of Crisp Distribution, Inc. and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Winston loved his Lord and spent a lot of time in his Bible. Always the teacher, he taught Sunday School and served for many years as a deacon. One of his favorite things was riding the roads at the Outback (his farm) and just enjoying nature, the outdoors, and woodworking, but closest to his heart was his family. Winston is survived by his soul-mate and the love of his life and his wife of 57 years, June Hairston Mixon of Cordele; three children and their spouses, Winston Eugene, Jr. and Angie Mixon of Tallahassee, FL, Chandrea and Jody Brown and Jody and Tammy Mixon, all of Cordele; ten grandchildren, Hannah Johnson and her husband David, Sydney Knutson and her fiance, Jacob Gray, Whitney Knutson and her fiance, Cody Carlson, Rush Brown, Savannah Brown, Madison Brown, Allie Brown, Eli Mixon and his wife, Lauren, Samantha Mixon and Katerina Clary; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Lott, Lincoln Gray, Jack Johnson and Wyatt Johnson; and his ever-faithful companion and fur baby, Lillie Bell and Ralph the parrot. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by siblings, James Harvey Mixon and Lottie Mae Sutton. Memorials to the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home or to your charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com