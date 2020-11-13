expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Former Firefighter Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children

By Chris Lewis

Published 1:46 pm Friday, November 13, 2020


CRISP COUNTY- November 13, 2020
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested former part-time Sumter and
Crisp County Firefighter Henry Butts, age 56, for the following charges:
(6) Six Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Aggravated Sexual Battery
Additional charges are pending further investigation. Butts was arrested without incident and transported to the
Crisp County Detention Center.

More News

George Ray Norman

Former Firefighter Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children

Crisp County High’s graduation rates jump

Rochelle Downtown Development Authority directors sworn in

  • Latest Opinion

  • Recent Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education