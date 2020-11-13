Former Firefighter Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children
CRISP COUNTY- November 13, 2020
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested former part-time Sumter and
Crisp County Firefighter Henry Butts, age 56, for the following charges:
(6) Six Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy
Aggravated Sexual Battery
Additional charges are pending further investigation. Butts was arrested without incident and transported to the
Crisp County Detention Center.