Madine C. Hudson, age 87, of 356 McWhorter Street, Unadilla, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Unadilla, she was the daughter of the late Charlton Lewis Cross and Mattie Lou Nelson Cross. She retired from Middle Georgia EMC and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Madine was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. One of her favorite activities was playing Wheel of Fortune with her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Posey (Amelia) of Unadilla, David Posey (Denise) of Unadilla and Ronnie Posey of Perry; her brother, Harvey Cross of Unadilla; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

A private funeral service for family only will be held in Harmony Baptist Church. A public graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, November 19 in Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery. Rev. Joe Daniel will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, c/o Roy Goodroe, 1358 Vienna Highway, Hawkinsville, Georgia 31036.

