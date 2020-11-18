SGTC 2020 graduates to receive graduation t-shirts

South Georgia Technical College Registrar Kari Bodrey is shown above displaying the front of the SGTC graduate shirt with the 2020 Survivor words and SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens is shown showing off the back of the graduate shirt.

The year 2020 has been a strange one to say the least and because of COVID-19 restrictions, graduates and others have missed out on some special occasions or had those events changed to virtual. South Georgia Technical College converted its May graduation to a virtual ceremony and the December graduation ceremony will now be a Drive-Thru event on Thursday, December 10th at 6 p.m.

Both the Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 South Georgia Tech graduates will have the opportunity to receive a special SGTC T-shirt with the words 2020 Survivor on the front and South Georgia Technical College Graduate on the back of a long-sleeved white t-shirt. The shirts can be picked up when graduates pick up their caps and gowns on Thursday, December 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, December 4th from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Graduates may come to the Odom Center on the Americus campus or the Crisp County Center in Cordele. SGTC masks and alumni stickers will also be presented at that time.

The SGTC 2020 graduations had to be adapted due to the Coronavirus. A video showing a demonstration of how the SGTC Drive-Thru celebration set for December 10th will look is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhju1QpYR68&t=23s&ab_channel=SouthGeorgiaTechnicalCollege.

All 2020 South Georgia Technical College graduates are invited to participate in the Drive-Thru graduation ceremony which will allow students to exit their vehicles and have their diploma covers presented by SGTC President Dr. John Watford. The SGTC marketing department will be taking photos and preparing a video of the Drive-Thru ceremony which will be made available through the college website at www.southgatech.edu and on the college’s social media accounts.

Graduates who would like to be recognized in this Drive-Thru graduation ceremony need to make sure they have completed their course work and have applied for graduation with SGTC registrar Kari Bodrey at kbodrey@southgatech.edu as soon as possible so caps and gowns can be ordered.

Graduates can have as many family members in their vehicle as they would like. Graduates are also asked to have someone drive their vehicle while they sit in the front passenger seat. Graduates can decorate their vehicles.

All vehicles will be asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. and enter through Opportunity Avenue. All other entrances will be blocked. Students should be dressed completely in cap and gown on arrival. Students will check in at a registration tent and receive a graduation card and final instructions.

Campus safety will direct cars to the Registrar office personnel. Campus safety will line up the vehicles in the gym parking lot and lead the graduate parade down Transportation Drive to Lindbergh Avenue to the circle area in front of the John M. Pope Center. The graduation ceremony will be held underneath the Jet in the center roundabout area. Alternate plans are in place in case of rain.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford, SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Vanessa Wall will be waiting in the center roundabout to call the graduates name and present them with the SGTC Diploma cover. No bystanders will be allowed but family members can watch their graduate from the car.

A photo of the graduate will be taken with SGTC President Dr. John Watford and made available at no charge for download from the SGTC website and social media. Once the diploma cover has been presented, the students will exit the sidewalk to the left where they will be picked up by their car and family or friends.

The college virtual graduation video will offer words of encouragement from President Dr. John Watford, SGTC 2020 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Dorothea McKenzie, and Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers. The graduate’s photo and name will be called out with their program of study for completion of degree or diploma. Honor graduates will also be recognized.

To be included in the Drive-Thru ceremony, graduates are asked to contact SGTC Registrar Kari Bodrey immediately at kbodrey@southgatech.edu so caps and gowns can be ordered.