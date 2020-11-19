Jean Marie Kelley, 85, gained her angel wings November, 18, 2020 at her home in Cordele while surrounded by her family. Jean was born to Mattie Yawn Warren and William David “T” Warren in West Palm Beach, FL on May 27,1935. Jean was raised in Seville and later moved to Tampa, FL where she met the love of her life, Dale Eugene Kelley. Jean retired after working for the Hillsborough County School System for 20 years. Jean can best be described with the words selfless, hardworking, strong, and compassionate. Her hobbies included reading, swinging on her porch swing where she would watch hummingbirds, cooking, and spending time with her beloved family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mattie Yawn Warren and Willam David “T” Warren, sisters, Evelyn Baldridge and Catherine Morgan, son, Herbert “Mike” Calhoun and grandson, Christopher Phillips. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dale Eugene Kelley; five children, Dale Eugene Kelley II (Danyal Kelley), Timothy Mark Kelley (Ami Kelley), Judy Calhoun Cape, Scotty Calhoun (Candi Kelley), and Jana Calhoun; 14 grandchildren, Jesse Cape (Trudy Cape), Courtney Marie Phillips, Cloey Jean Kelley (Kasey Herrington), Conner Kelley, Morgan Kelley, Christopher Kelley (Mackynzi Kelley), Ashley Kelley, Kaylab Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Ashley Wronka (Christiaan Torres), Yasmin Flippen (Cody Flippen), Jordan Perdue, Thalia Perdue and Shelby Jackson-Fox; 13 great-grandchildren, Parker Phillips, Porter Phillips, Charlee Jean Herrington (“Little Sunshine”) , Flynn Cape, Wynsley Flippen, Cameron Kelley, Connor Harrop, Owen Harrop, Julianna Torres, Avery Kelley, Juan Tavares and Joao Tavares; a sister, Linda Gilliam (Lester Gilliam) and many loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be sent to the wonderful team at Reflections Hospice of Crisp Regional, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

