Crisp Academy Wilcats advance to State Semifinals

Crisp Academy Wildcats defeated Dominion Christian this past Friday night by a score of 80-46 and will advance to the State Semifinals this Friday night. The Wildcats will be playing Monsignor Donovan Catholic School. Game time is 7:00 and they will be playing at West Jackson Middle School, 400 Gum Springs Church Road, Hoschton, GA 30548 We have to play at this middle school because Monsignor Donovan does not have sufficient lighting to host a State Playoff game. The bleachers are on one side of the field, but there should be enough seating for everybody. If you want to bring a chair in order to sit on the other side of the field you can. Remember to bring your masks.