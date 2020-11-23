Crisp celebrates 11th Annual Small Business Saturday

In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday to encourage people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Ten years later, it has grown into a powerful movement with consumers spending an estimated $120 billion at small businesses throughout the community.

On Nov. 28 the Cordele Main Street and Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce are participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program spotlighting small businesses and the impact they have on communities.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95 percent said the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

“Small businesses are the lifeline of our community,” said Monica Simmons, president of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce.” By shopping small you’re directly putting money back into your own community and helping make innovation possible. You’re helping real people, who you probably know personally, do what they do better — who are working hard to make something great happen.

“Small Businesses have the unique ability to connect with customers,” Monica Mitchell, executive director of Cordele Main Street. “A box store doesn’t know your name or your favorite brand. Nothing beats an in-store experience because our small businesses are our friends and neighbors and we need to support them like they’ve supported us. They are the character of a neighborhood, a community and our downtown.”

Businesses participating in Small Business Saturday include:

Adams Drug Store

A-Maze-N Salon

B J’s Diner

Cordele Recreation Parlor

Crenshaw Jewelers

Debbie’s Downtown Market

Ellis Bros. Pecans

Evans Outdoors

Fancy Stitchin’

Farmers Furniture

Flint River Pottery

Griffin Lumber & Hardware

J.W. Designs

Kathy & Co Boutique

Merle Norman

Murray Printing

Rags to Riches

Railhouse Tavern

Railway Freight

S L Sausage Company

Sakari & Company

SAM Shortline Ex. Train

Southern Music

Stripling’s Hwy 280

Stripling’s Hwy 300

Three’s Co

Time & Tide, A Collective

U-Sav It Pharmacy

Vanna Rae’s Deli

Walls Factory Outlet

Wells 8th Ave.

For more information, please call Monica at the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce (229) 273-1668 or email Monica@visitcordele.com or Cordele Mainstreet, Monica Mitchell at (229) 276-2902 or email mlynnemitchell@live.com or visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.