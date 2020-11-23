Vienna City Council hires former county building inspector

By Sharon A. McGahee

Dispatch Correspondent

The Vienna City Council met on Monday, Nov. 9 and announced they met with former Dooly County Building Inspector Gary Houston who has agreed to assist with city building inspections on a case-by-case basis at an hourly fee of $50 per hour.

The city terminated their contract with the Dooly County Building and Zoning Department and reported Officer Velvet Layfield is working toward a building inspection and permit certification.

Community Development Director Janet Joiner said she met with Nathan Litkowski and Morris Lewis, developer and contractor for the Vienna Lofts at 214 N 9th St. to extend their contract for a completion date by 24 months and to amend the sales and development agreement. She said that electrical wiring and HVAC systems are currently being installed in the loft apartment project.

Mayor Eddie Daniels and Joiner represented the city at a ceremony in Cordele honoring Vienna for being named a “Plan First Community” for the third time. Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn, Congressman Sanford Bishop and Representative Patty Bentley attended the ceremony.

The Zoning Department reported 53 zoning inquiries have been made to date including five for this reporting period for properties at 702 Lincoln St.; 303 Woodward St.; 313 Woodward St.; 217 N. 5th St. and 600 S. 5th St.

Several businesses are expanding or moving to Vienna including:

•Marvair, Inc. is adding a 20,000 square foot addition that will house two production lines and possibly add 30 employees.

•Rubo’s Building has been sold to 3S Investment and Consultants from Suwanee, Ga. and is in the process of portioning the building into two spaces. One side will be a convenience store with gas sold at the existing pumps and the other will be available for lease.

•Construction of a steel building on the vacant lot at West Union St. next to the railroad tracks built by Billy Granville will be a tire sales and service business.

•A renewable energy development initiative was submitted in October for Beltline Energy Solar Facility a part of Georgia Power.

•Innovative Senior Solutions purchased a house at 217 North 5th St., which will be converted into a personal care home for up to six residents and will create four to five new jobs.

•Lollipops, a children’s’ resale boutique has opened at 109 East Union St. in downtown Vienna.

•Coaches Corner, a resale furniture, appliance and décor shop is open for business at 210 S. 3rd St.

The Vienna City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 23 at 6pm at Vienna City Hall.