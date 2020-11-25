First round Cougar playoff’s

Friday November 27,2020 will be the first round of GHSA football playoffs. We will host a first round game in the Cougar Den. Game time is 7:30 and gates will open at 6:00. Anyone that enters must have a ticket. GHSA passes are the only passes that will be accepted. Reserved seats(for current ticket holders) will be sold Monday November 23 from 11:00-2:00 at the gym ticket booth. General admission and the remaining reserved tickets will be sold Tuesday from 11:00-2:00 at the gym ticket booth. General admission tickets will also be sold Friday November 27th beginning at 6:00 at the stadium.