Lamberth granted bond

David Lamberth a former baseball coach for Crisp County High School who resigned from his position on October 30, 2020, was charged in a sexual assault incident was granted bond the morning of Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Lamberth was issued bond in the amount of $40,000 at the Dooly County Justice Center.

Lamberth was charged with one count of sexual assault in connection to a 2016 incident.

His bond conditions are that he cannot leave the state or have any contact with any witnesses related to the incident. Lamberth also cannot have any contact with any female under the age of 18.

He also cannot apply or work at a job where there will be children under the age of 18. Lamberth has been ordered to live with his parents.