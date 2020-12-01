CORDELE — Funeral services for Mavis G. Mathis, 85, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Rev. James Kelley officated the services and sang “Amazing Grace” and “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You.” Burial followed in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mavis H. Mathis, affectionately known as “Miss Nell”, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. She was a faithful and active member of Third Street Baptist Church and a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. She was loved by all and will be missed.

Nell was born to the late Willie Jay and Ruby Moore Houston. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 52 years, Homer Nesbitt Mathis; son Nesbitt E. (Mann) Mathis; infant son Chris Mathis; son-in-law Bob Millie; and siblings Buren Houston, John Houston, Harrison Houston, Nette Smith and Jane Phillips.

Nell is survived by daughters Loutrell and Greg Walker of Cordele, Ga. and Theresa Millie of Jonesboro, Ga.; grandchildren Robert Blake Millie and Mauricio Gardeazabal of Doraville, Ga. and Quinn and Perla Millie of McDonough, Ga.; great-grandchildren Arleth Millie and Kaden Millie of McDonough, Ga. and Dylan Walker of Cordele, Ga.; sister Betty Willene Pearce of Dublin, Ga. and brother Fred and Carolyn Houston of Dublin, Ga.

II Timothy 4: 7-8 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but to all them also that love His appearing” Our precious Moma, Nannie and Sister fought the good fight and is safe at home now.

The family would like to thank our special friend, Linda Pannell, for her compassion, love, and care of our dear Moma and Brother. Special thanks to Robby and Jim of Reflections Hospice for their love and care over the months. Memorials can be made to Third Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1214, Cordele, GA 31010.

