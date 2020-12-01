Visiting football team trashes lockeroom after loss

After several on-field skirmishes and a 35-0 drubbing by the Crisp County Cougars, the visiting Windsor Forest Knights reverted to trashing the visitors lockeroom Friday night.

“They threw things around,” said Crisp County Athletic Director Jimmy Hughes. “And they pried open the baseball locker and took some of the baseball uniforms and stuffed them into toilets and urinated on them.

“What bothers me more than anything is the lack of supervision by the adults. Where were the coaches? They should have been in the lockeroom and seen what was going on and stopped it.”

Hughes said the Crisp Principal Dr. Rusty Sowell called the Windsor Forest principal.

“I just made him aware of what happened,” Sowell said. “He said he will take care of it on his end.”

Hughes said some heated tempers flared during the game.

“It’s just unfortunate it had to happen,” Hughes said.