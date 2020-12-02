CORDELE — Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family graveside service for James Edward Beach will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Zion Hope Cemetery on Antioch Church Road. Edward, age 57, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Edward was born in Columbus, Ga. to the late James Delmer and Clara Louise Mathis Beach. He is survived by several cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Downtown Business Organization, PO Box 5739, Cordele, GA 31015.

Edward was employed with the City of Cordele in November, 2001 as Financial Services Administrator. In addition to these duties, he assisted the City Manager in other aspects regarding the City. In 2006 he achieved certification as a Local Government Finance Officer through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and was named Finance Director. In 2010, he was named City Clerk and Assistant City Manager. As City Clerk, Edward has familiarized himself with the City ordinances and the ordinance process and is currently only one class from having his official certification as a Certified Municipal Clerk through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

In July, 2012, the City Commission named him Interim City Manager and named him to the position of City Manager in August, 2013. Edward currently serves as a member of the Cordele Downtown Development Authority and the Southwest Georgia Excursion Train Authority. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Crisp County Community Council. He is Secretary/Treasurer for the Cordele Office Building Authority.

He also currently serves as an Ex-Officio member of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Commission, the Cordele Mainstreet Program, the Agri-Industrial Committee, and various other boards related to the City of Cordele.

Edward received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgia Southwestern College in December, 1988, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He was also a member of the Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society at Georgia Southwestern during that time. He worked with the Roobin’s Department Store, a landmark of Cordele/Crisp County, as head accountant/office manager from 1986 until it closed in 1992. At that time, he made the decision to open his own business and started Beach Gifts, Inc. d/b/a The Gift Shop in a historic home that he renovated on 18th Avenue. He also did private accounting work for several businesses in the Cordele area including Harold’s Amoco, Harold’s Chevron, The Southern Gentleman and C.K. Atkinson Clothiers. It was at this time that he decided to pursue his Masters of Science in Administration with a focus on Accounting degree from Georgia Southwestern State University. During the Master’s Program, he served as a tutor for undergraduate courses at the University. He completed the program in May, 2002, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

