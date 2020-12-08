expand
December 8, 2020

Crisp County High School Memory/Honor Garden

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Mrs. Macy Young’s Ceramics/Painting art class at Crisp Co High School completed a special project for the school memory/honor garden.  Three benches were painted and placed outside the media center. Students include: Sabrina Brown, Ryan Clark, Ajayla Collins, A’nyha Deriso, Jaxon Griggs, Jada Johnson, Audrey Jones, Ryan Pate, Markez Powell, Marcus Reese, Isabella Scdoris, Hannah Sims, Jacob Tabor, Devin Townsend, Brittany Ware and Sydney Young. Thank you for your creativity and school pride.

 

