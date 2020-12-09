Two Rescued from Sinking Boat on Lake Blackshear

On December 8, 2020, at approximately 4:50 P.M. Crisp County Communications E-911 received a call regarding a boat sinking in Lake Blackshear just south of South Cedar Creek. One of the passengers on the vessel contacted 911 and gave occupant and location information. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Fire Rescue, and Crisp County EMS responded to the incident. At approximately 5:20 P.M., two GA DNR LED Game Wardens were able to rescue both occupants from the capsized vessel and transport them to a nearby dock. The occupants were checked out by Crisp County EMS and released.

“This incident could have quickly turned into a tragedy. However, thanks to a quick response from all involved, both occupants made it to safety. I am grateful for our partnership between state and local agencies,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.