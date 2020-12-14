Cordele Police reports

On November 30 at 8:15 am, Cordele Police responded to 315 S Midway Rd. in reference to an entered auto. The complainant told the officer someone entered the unlocked tool area, of a 2006 Ford F350 SD work truck and stole approximately $3000 worth of tools.

On November 30 at 3:37pm, CPD responded to the mini storage buildings on Central Ave in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, a man said his items were missing. He said that he is homeless and had been staying in one of the storage buildings. He said the missing items were musical equipment.

On Tuesday, December 1 at 10:28 am, Cordele Police, served a warrant for probation violation to Jeiquiron Burns at Cordele City Hall. He was transported to Crisp County Jail and released to jail staff without incident.

On December 1, at 11:35 am, a Cordele officer spoke with Billy Harrell via telephone at his request. He said he believes he lost his handgun. He said he thinks he put it on top of his vehicle when leaving for work but has checked the residence and cannot find it. He provided information on the handgun and was told to call the police if he finds it.

On December 2, a Cordele Police officer saw a black GMC Envoy leaving from rear of the Fish Fillet building at 1416 East 16th Ave. A Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) check revealed the owner, Brilliancy Adkins of Fort Valley had arrest warrants from several agencies. Adkins was arrested and transported to the Crisp County Jail.

On December 2, , Cordele Police were called to the Circle K store, 1717 East 16th Ave. in reference to a criminal trespass incident. Upon arrival the officer saw Alvin Ford sitting on the ground In front of the building. The manager said Ford has been an ongoing problem and she wanted him to be kept off the property. Ford was transported to his residence and warned that he would be charged with criminal trespass if he returned to the Circle K.

On December 3, a Cordele officer responded to the 500 block of South 13th street in reference to a woman that had been assaulted. The complainant said her boyfriend hit her and knocked her out and made her have a seizure. Police will observe the house and possibly arrest the woman for prostitution.

On December 5, a Cordele officer responded to 312 E 17th Ave in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, he noticed a man, Alfred Porter standing in the yard of the residence and Adanious Walker in the roadway next to his vehicle, a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala LT. As the officer approached, he noticed Porter had a busted lip and dirt in his hair and body as if he fell. He also noticed he was very intoxicated. Walker said that he was at the residence visiting family. He said Porter was in the roadway stopping cars and appearing as if he wanted to light the people driving by so he tried to intervene. He said Porter then became aggressive with him and began pushing him, so he pushed Porter back. He slated Porter was so intoxicated that he fell. He said Porter then grabbed the stick and began hitting his vehicle and throwing items around. Walker said Porter became aggressive and was so intoxicated that he fell, then grabbed a stick and began hitting a vehicle. He also said that Porter entered the vehicle and threw items around. The officer attempted to talk with Porter concerning the incident but he was too intoxicated to talk very clearly.