December 16, 2020

DPH Provides Update on COVID-19 in Georgia

By Chris Lewis

Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia.

COVID-19 Vaccine

 

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses have already arrived and been administered in Georgia, and more doses are on the way.  It is expected the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given a similar EUA in the coming days. This is good news as we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.

  • 84,825 Pfizer doses expected in Georgia for Phase I administration (number is subject to change)
  • 5,850 doses arrived 12-14 in Coastal Georgia at two sites:
  • 1,950 doses to Glynn County
  • 3,900 doses to Chatham County
  • Additional doses due to arrive 12-16  to two sites in metro Atlanta
  • Remaining doses of first allocation (~60,000) will roll out to hospitals, health departments and other providers late this week
  • Moderna vaccine anticipated to ship next week, pending EUA
    • Initial allocation ~174,000 doses

 

COVID-19 Cases

  • As of Dec. 14, there are 479,340 PCR confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 67,218 antigen positive cases of COVID-19, cumulative in Georgia.
  • From 12/7 to 12/14, the seven-day average of new cases reported increased 13% over the previous seven-day average of new cases.
  • The seven-day average of new cases reported increased 18% from our previous peak July 24.
  • These weekly increases may appear small, but they reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day.

