Reward offered in homicide investigation

Staff reports

Regarding the homicide of Jared Gherefiel on January 14, 2020 in the 500 block of East 4th Avenue. A monetary reward is still being offered by the family of Jared Gherefiel.

Jared’s family is offering $3,400 for the credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death.

Captain Andrew Rouf’s states, “We believe additional people have information about Jared’s death and ask they come forward with that information.”

One juvenile was charged in this investigation, however, investigators believe there are additional people involved.

If anyone has any credible information pertaining to Jared Gherefiel’s death, you are encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-931-2439 or the Cordele Police Deaprtment at 229-276-2921.