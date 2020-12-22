VALDOSTA – Graveside funeral services for Vera Mae McGlamry will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time to depart for the service.

Mrs. McGlamry passed away Dec. 21, 2020 at Fellowship Home in Valdosta, Ga. She was born in Cordele to William Hardy and Vera Elizabeth Wade Stephens. She is the widow of Bobby Norwood McGlamry. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Gina McGlamry, and her siblings: Lloyd Stephens, Garland Mognett, Ida Lou Hunicutt, William “Buck” Stephens and Bobby Stephens.

Mrs. McGlamry was a member of Penia Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Divas of Tremont. She enjoyed traveling, her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a retired high school administrative assistant for the Crisp County Board of Education.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Kelley McGlamry of Valdosta; her siblings: Mary Jewel Hopkins, Sara Childers, Thelma Collins, Wayne Stephens and Zara Stephens; her granddaughters: Macey Zeh and her husband Zack of Valdosta, and Maggie McGlamry of Sandy Springs, Ga.; and her great-grandchildren: Ivy Zeh and Miller Zeh.

The family suggests for those desiring to make memorial contributions to the Penia Baptist Church Building Fund or the American Heart Association.