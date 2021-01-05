SpeedFest 2021 is cancelled in Cordele

Staff Report

CRA officials must decide in the next 48 hours whether to move the event

The Watermelon Capital Speedway at Crisp Motorsports Park(CMP) announced that SpeedFest 2021 will not be held in Cordele on January 22 and 23, as originally scheduled.

Track representatives said they were notified by local health officials that they should not host SpeedFest as scheduled in January due to the spike in local covid cases and deaths.

“Based on the high numbers and continued increase of local covid cases, along with the warnings and documentation we have received from health officials,” Crisp Motorsports Park owner Wayne Lyle said, “We have deemed it necessary to not host the event this year. The uncertainty of the situation in the coming weeks also made it impossible to realistically look at rescheduling at CMP any time during this traditional off-season.

“SpeedFest is so special to us and our community. This event is always great and it also gives our local economy such a boost. All that being said, the safety of everyone is still our number one priority.”

Championship Racing Association (CRA) officials said a final decision about possibly relocating the 2021 event will be made in the next 48 hours.

SpeedFest 2021 is one of the first major events of the Champion Racing Association’s Late Model season. This year’s event was to include a 200-lap race for ARCA/CRA Super Series Super Late Models. Past winners include NASCAR notables Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Bubba Pollard, Harrison Burton, Chandler Smith and Corey Heim.