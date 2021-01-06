Crisp County School meal service

STARTING JAN 6, 2021 and offered daily on scheduled school days. This meal service will replace the in-school meals and the weekly virtual meal bag pick ups

The buses will be delivering a meal bag each day that contains 1 breakfast and 1 lunch for that day. Deliveries will be starting at 8:30 am and should be finished by 9:30am. All bus routes will run. Please watch for your bus to come by your area on its route.

Anyone 2-18 years of age can get a meal bag off the bus. This includes those who walk to school, are driven to school and are not enrolled in school. Also parents or family members can meet the bus instead of the children

All food will be in ready to eat form, but may need to be reheated. There will be instructions in the bag on how to reheat items.