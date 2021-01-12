Food & Prayer Distribution
Northern Heights Baptist Church
FOOD & PRAYER DISTRIBUTION
(1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, Ga.)
Cordele-Crisp County
Saturday, January 23rd 2021
8:30 a.m. until all food and is given out
Must be Present to Receive Food
One Box Per Family Only
Must Bring Picture ID
USDA Income Guidelines Apply
Must be at least 18 yrs. old to participate
An Equal Opportunity Provider
For more information contact Jerry Johnson
229-276-0087 jeroldjohnson@bellsouth.net
Or any member of N.H.B.C.
First Come First Served