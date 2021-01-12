ROCHELLE MARKETPLACE DDA MEETS

Lucas C. Allison, Dispatch Correspondent

The Rochelle Marketplace DDA, held its first meeting of 2021, the meeting was called to order however the only directors present were Prince Joseph Lopez, CEO/PLO, Mrs. Gwen Smith, Secretary, and Brent Peebles it is required for a quorum to be present which is four directors, therefore no official business was contracted. There were four members from the public present and in unofficial business indicated that two directors had resigned from the DDA. Jeremy King, who also serves as Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce resigned due to workload of being on DDA and Chamber President which he wanted to devote all of his time to.

Also Mrs. Rosalyn Brown, Treasure resigned due to health reasons and not being able to fulfill her duties. Mr. Lopez stated they are seeking persons from the community to become directors to fill these positions and possibly one more director position. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Rochelle Marketplace DDA as a director the qualifications are that you must own or operate a business in Rochelle, and you must also maintain a residence in Rochelle or in Wilcox County. If anyone is interested in becoming a director, they may contact Mr. Lopez at rochellemarketplacedda@aol.com . The next meeting of the DDA will be Monday February 1, 2021 6pm at Newt Hudson Ag Center. They are scheduled to have a Labor Force Development Presentation at this meeting. Mr. Lopez stated he would like issue an open invitation to the public to come be a part of the DDA and watch and be a part of the revitalization of Rochelle, he also stated he would like to see members of the faith community attend also.