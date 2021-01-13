Jimmy C. Wilkerson, 74, of Turner County died January 13, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center after several weeks of numerous health problems. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. He was born February 28, 1946 in Ben Hill County to Arthur Lee Wilkerson and Flora Odessa Johnson. Jimmy attended Turner County High School, was in the Army National Guard, learned welding, heavy equipment operation, and was just a few solo hours short of receiving his pilots license.

He married Linda Faye Brown on April 11, 1966 and they had two children, Gina W. Barnes, and James Lee Wilkerson. In 2004, they eagerly adopted James’ son, Evan Matthew Wilkerson as their own.

He worked the majority of his life as a heavy equipment operator and could always be found on a bulldozer or trackhoe. Jimmy loved the outdoors and if he wasn’t working ,you would find him with his beloved horses. Racing them was his first love, but lately he was just happy to ride them or his mule, Dan. He was proud to serve the community of Rebecca, Georgia. Jimmy loved his family, and carefully took care of his wife, Linda for many years as they dealt with her cancers. He did this as well as taking care of a young child and keeping check on his daughter.

Jimmy attended various churches, but would rather listen to a variety of preachers on the radio.

He is survived by his children, Evan Matthew Wilkerson and Gina (Michael) Barnes; grandchild, Kayla Barnes; siblings Melvin (June) Wilkerson, and Emily Kay Stubbs; and a special friend, Debbie Melton, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his spouse, Linda Faye Wilkerson; his son, James Lee Wilkerson; his parents, Arthur Lee and Flora Wilkerson; siblings, Donald, Morris and Lester Wilkerson; and nephew, Les Wilkerson.

The family can be reached at the home of Gina and Michael Barnes. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.