Robert “Bob” Williams Hunt of Cordele passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor at the age of 89. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late Robert and Grace Inez Williams Hunt. He was preceded in death by siblings, Orion Hunt, Jimmy Hunt and Bess Hunt Evans. A veteran of the United States Army, Bob was an Agricultural Products sales rep and a proud UGA alumni. He was an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School Class. Bob is survived by his children, a daughter, Melanie Carole Hunt Morgan and sons, Robert Williams Hunt, Jr. and James Jeffrey Hunt and his wife, Amber, all of Cordele; four grandchildren, Ashley Morgan, Adam Morgan, Alicia Morgan Ledbetter and Henry Hunt; three great-grandchildren, Michael Morgan, Mae Morgan and Hunt Morgan; his siblings, Monroe Hunt, Margaret Hunt Brown and Jerry Hunt and his wife, Helen. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services