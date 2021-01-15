Crisp County School System extends virtual learning until January 25th

The Crisp County School System will extend virtual learning for all students through Friday, January 22, 2021. Students who are scheduled for face-to-face instruction will return to campus on Monday, January 25, 2021. This decision has been made with very careful consideration of all stakeholders and with COVID-19 data from our local Health Department and Crisp Regional Hospital. We understand the concerns for our families, as well as staff, and we have made this decision with all considerations in mind. Please understand decisions such as these are not taken lightly and may not be convenient for everyone, but safety for all during this time of uncertainty is essential. We understand these decisions may create hardships and are disappointing to students and their families, but these are necessary measures to avoid potential spread within our schools and community.

Given the circumstances, we have been very fortunate this school year and are appreciative of the support and dedication from everyone who made it possible. We will continue monitoring the COVID-19 data to inform future decisions in order to make the best decisions for our community.

School staff will continue to report to their assigned school and provide instruction and other daily tasks in order to be available to our students and parents. Our nutrition and transportation departments will continue working together to prepare and deliver meals daily during this extension of virtual learning for all students. Remember any child between the ages of 2-18 is eligible for meals regardless of their enrollment status or residence.

Again, thank you for your support and flexibility during these times of uncertainty.

Mrs. Cindy Hughes, Superintendent

Crisp County School System