BISHOP STATEMENT ON INAUGURATION

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) released the following statement after the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris:

“The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a new beginning for our democracy and a day of hope for America. I was moved by President Biden’s speech about bringing Americans together and ending this ‘uncivil war.’ I truly believe in his ability to lead us out of this dark chapter in our history into a new one where truth, diversity, and democracy are celebrated, not denigrated.

“Kamala Harris has made history today as the first woman, Black person, and South Asian person to hold the office of Vice President. I am filled with joy thinking of all the young girls around the nation who now see themselves represented in one of the highest offices in the land. It cannot be understated that our diversity and differences strengthen the fabric of our nation and are integral to our future success.

“Now, Mr. President and Madam Vice President, let’s get back to work to crush the virus and rebuild our economy for this bright new era in American history.”