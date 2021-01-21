Calhoun denied bond

Following an approximately 3.5 hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Weigle ordered William McCall Calhoun, Jr., of Americus, to remain in custody and deemed Calhoun “a danger to the community” and a flight risk. Judge Weigle also found probable cause to believe that Calhoun entered a restricted building or grounds, made violent entry or disorderly conduct, and corruptly obstructed an official proceeding related to the Capitol violence on January 6. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Our Acting U.S. Attorney, Peter Leary, has this statement about today’s proceeding and ongoing investigations related to the violence at the Capitol: “Today, the Court granted the Government’s detention motion, finding a serious risk that Calhoun would endanger the community or flee. Our office, alongside the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, will continue to work to identify, arrest, and prosecute those who traveled from Middle Georgia and participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

The following individuals participated in the hearing today:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen for the Government.

Defense Counsel Tim Saviello. Mr. Saviello is with the Federal Defenders of the Middle District of Georgia, Inc.

Witness—FBI Agent Tim Armentrout