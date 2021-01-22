Anthony Ray “Tony” Brown, Sr., 59 of Arabi passed away, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Arabi Cemetery in Crisp County. Born in Crossville, TN, he was the son of James Hueston Brown and Cordia Bell Green Brown. He was preceded in death by a brother Terry Brown. Tony was a former mechanic for both Georgia Pacific and Norbord and currently was employed by Lime Creek Farms. A Christian and family man, he had a special relationship with his grandson, Barrett. He loved riding his motorcycle and family get-togethers, especially traveling to the mountains and Pigeon Forge. Tony is survived by his son and his wife, Anthony Jr. and Maggie Brown of Cordele; his grandson, Barrett Anthony Brown; his parents, Cordia Green Brown of Cordele and James Hueston Brown of Huntsville, AL a brother and his wife, Travis and Bernice Brown of Nashville; and a niece and nephew, Brittany Brown Holt and her husband, Scott of Lexington, SC and James Travis Brown of Nashville. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com