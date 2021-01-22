A memorial service for Newton Dwayne ‘Trash’ Wilkerson, Sr. of Cordele will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Dwayne died January 21, 2021 at Tift Regional Medical Center at the age of 63. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late Henry Eugene Wilkerson and Nenoia Laverne Blackstock Wilkerson. He was also just recently preceded in death by his best friend, Gordon ‘ Flash’ Atkins. A man of deep faith, he had a love for the outdoors and all God’s creatures. He loved camping and riding his motorcycle. The highlight of his day was to pick on, and not just family, but anyone that he came in contact with. It would always put a little joy in their heart and a smile on their face. His passion though, was his fiancée, Judy Johnson, and making her happy. He is also survived by his son and his wife, Newton Dwayne Wilkerson,Jr. and Susan Wilkerson of Americus; a brother and his wife, Scottie and Kay Wilkerson of Sycamore; three sisters and their husbands, Peggy Malone and Leo Wilson and Phyllis and Bill Ellis, all of Cordele, and Michelle and Robin Bowser of Atlanta; and three grandchildren, Aaron ‘Red’ West, Destin Ingram, and Skyler Pemberton and his furbaby and companion, Storm. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

