Johnny Mack McGlamory, 70, of Vienna passed away at his home on January 22, 2021. Born in Wilcox County, he was the son of Joe and Myrtle Ledford McGlamory. Johnny was retired from Middle Georgia EMC. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Wasp. He was a deacon at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Lilly. Survivors include his children, daughter, Twila McGlamory Sellers and son, Johnny Mack McGlamory, Jr.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robin McGlamory and Joey McGlamory; two sisters, Linda (Ronnie) Kitchens and Libby (Tom) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Ray McGlamory and twin sisters. To honor his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com