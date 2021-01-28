Four Juveniles Charged

Staff reports

On January 11th in the early morning hours, Cordele Officers responded to Westtown Avenue in response to an erratic driver that was going through yards and alleyways wildly. The officers found a vehicle occupied by several juveniles in the alleyway behind a residence in the 700 block of Westtown Ave. This vehicle was found to be stolen earlier that morning from Marvair.

Follow up investigation by Cordele Detectives showed where four male juveniles aged 14 to 16 years old were involved. Additionally, items that were found in the location these juveniles were staying connected them to at least nine entering automobiles that occurred between the evening hours of January 10th into the early morning hours of January 11th.

Many of the stolen items were recovered by both Cordele Police Officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Each of the four juveniles were charged with nine counts of Entering Automobile and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted regarding the charges on the juvenile offenders. The children were released to their respective parents pending further judicial action with the Juvenile Court.

Captain Roufs states, “We hate to see anyone caught up in criminal activity, especially our younger members of our community. We are working with other community partners to continue working on concerns that arose in this case. We would like to thank the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Adams at 229.276.2921