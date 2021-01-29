Crisp Board of Education approves Patrick as new CCHS football coach

By Neil B. McGahee

The Crisp County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to hire Cedar Grove High School coach Miguel Patrick as the new Crisp County High School head football coach.

Patrick’s Cedar Grove team defeated the Cougars in the 3A state football championship game only to fall to the Cougars 16-13 in the 2020 quarterfinals.

’’There’s overwhelming support there in the community, and the facilities and structure that they have in their program is second to none,’’ Patrick told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I really think that I can make a great impact there. It’s just a great football town.’’

Patrick served as Cedar Grove’s defensive coordinator and was also the boys basketball coach for a time. He was named head coach in 2019.